PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $18.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

