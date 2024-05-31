Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Pirelli & C. Stock Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

About Pirelli & C.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Pirelli Ice, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO SUPERCORSA SC, DIABLO ROSSO IV, DIABLO Rain, ANGEL GT, DIABLO ROSSO II, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO SUPERCORSA SP, PHANTOM SPORTSCOMP, DIABLO Rosso IV Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, MT 60, SCORPION MT 90 A/T, SCORPION Rally STR, SPORT DEMON, MT 21 Rallycross, MT 43 PRO TRIAL, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

