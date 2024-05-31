POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.02

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 580280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The firm has a market cap of $664.24 million, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

