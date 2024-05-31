Polaris (NYSE:PII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.31

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.31 and last traded at $80.42, with a volume of 157257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

Polaris Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $1,227,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 105.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

