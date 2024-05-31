PotCoin Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $6.23 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.61 or 0.00123008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008766 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000110 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.