PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $32.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Get PPL alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $570,789,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $108,799,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.