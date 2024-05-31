Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Trading Down 3.1%

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.67 and last traded at C$9.67. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.93.

Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing mid-sized markets. The current portfolio totals 12.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.8 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.

