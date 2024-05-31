Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Trading Down 3.1%

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.67 and last traded at C$9.67. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.98.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.93.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing mid-sized markets. The current portfolio totals 12.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.8 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.