Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Buys 1,000 Shares

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $30,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman purchased 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman purchased 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $95,008.32.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.61 on Friday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $193.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

