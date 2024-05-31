Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Purchases $30,550.00 in Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $30,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Martin Tuchman acquired 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman bought 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman purchased 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,008.32.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BPRN opened at $30.61 on Friday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $193.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Princeton Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.