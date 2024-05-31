Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $492,000 Holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,185 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in LCNB were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in LCNB by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ LCNB traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,122. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $199.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.77.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. LCNB had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on LCNB

About LCNB

(Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.