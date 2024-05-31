Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 2,990 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund accounts for 0.3% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 76,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,172,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 332.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE KYN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.