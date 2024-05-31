Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL traded down $9.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.98. The stock had a trading volume of 43,689,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,279. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

