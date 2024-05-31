Prom (PROM) Price Hits $10.75 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Prom has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $196.21 million and $21.33 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $10.75 or 0.00015735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.87 or 1.00074308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00011954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00111974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003832 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.00983681 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $5,525,266.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

