ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 5.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.54. 103,640,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 132,416,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.