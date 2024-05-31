ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 5.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.54. 103,640,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 132,416,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $10,428,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

