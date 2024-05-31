Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in May

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 941,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 215.8 days.

Prosus Stock Performance

Prosus stock remained flat at $37.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. Prosus has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

