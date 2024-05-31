Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in May

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 941,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 215.8 days.
Prosus Stock Performance
Prosus stock remained flat at $37.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. Prosus has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $40.15.
About Prosus
