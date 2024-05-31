PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $30.17

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.17, but opened at $32.98. PureTech Health shares last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 390 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Stock Up 9.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

