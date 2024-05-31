Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raised by Analyst

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,797,000 after purchasing an additional 103,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,083,000 after buying an additional 87,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,064,000 after buying an additional 202,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,035,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,924,000 after acquiring an additional 215,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

