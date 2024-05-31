Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DB stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,173,000 after buying an additional 30,173,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $326,093,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after buying an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,048,000 after buying an additional 7,237,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 414.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 7,371,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,971,000 after buying an additional 5,937,749 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also

