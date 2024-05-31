QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 25,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 15,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

QBE Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.0314 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.86%.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

