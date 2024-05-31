Qtum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.06 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $373.76 million and $37.06 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.55 or 0.00005188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.09 or 0.05483442 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00052704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00015767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,172,150 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.