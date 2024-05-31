QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,248,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.44. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $217.43. The stock has a market cap of $228.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

