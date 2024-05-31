Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $0.06 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and $10.80 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001323 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,607.99 or 1.00113717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012137 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00116018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

