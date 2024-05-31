QUASA (QUA) Price Up 7.2% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $204,604.88 and approximately $623.61 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010977 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001329 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,522.79 or 0.99975667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012142 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00115794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00171039 USD and is up 9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $242.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

