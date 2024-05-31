RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

RAPT stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $141.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 534,172 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 662,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 295,622 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 436,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.