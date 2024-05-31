RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €797.00 ($866.30) and last traded at €799.00 ($868.48). Approximately 4,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €810.00 ($880.43).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €796.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €726.94.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.