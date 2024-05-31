RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to $79.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that RB Global will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $380,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,549.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,230 shares of company stock worth $2,429,632. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 1,152.4% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 193,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,951,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 158,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at $5,552,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

