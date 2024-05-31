Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) recently:

5/28/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/21/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/21/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a £113 ($144.32) price target on the stock.

5/21/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/3/2024 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £120 ($153.26) to £130 ($166.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($134.10) price target on the stock.

4/15/2024 – AstraZeneca was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/8/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £125 ($159.64) price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/4/2024 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %

LON AZN traded up GBX 98 ($1.25) on Friday, reaching £121.26 ($154.87). 12,964,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £115.12 and a 200-day moving average price of £107.33. The company has a market cap of £187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,886.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 9,461 ($120.83) and a 12 month high of £124.88 ($159.49).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

