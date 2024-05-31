Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CAO Sells 390,064.92 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 390,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,795 shares in the company, valued at 5,292,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Marie Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at 56.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 49.97. Reddit, Inc. has a 12 month low of 37.35 and a 12 month high of 74.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

RDDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 56.20.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at $2,057,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

