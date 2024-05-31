Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 614,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,048,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Redfin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $775.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 25.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 445,486 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Redfin by 119.7% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

