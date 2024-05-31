Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock Holdings Decreased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord accounts for about 3.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $27,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RRX traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $149.50. 476,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,818. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -311.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.35.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is -291.67%.

RRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

