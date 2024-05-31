Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,542.00

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,542 ($45.24) and last traded at GBX 3,426 ($43.75), with a volume of 3580334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,520 ($44.96).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,300 ($42.15) to GBX 3,500 ($44.70) in a report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 3,770 ($48.15) to GBX 4,100 ($52.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,383.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,274.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,737.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Relx news, insider Alistair R. Cox purchased 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,229 ($41.24) per share, with a total value of £52,632.70 ($67,219.28). Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

