Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.29. 635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.08.

About Renaissance International IPO ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.