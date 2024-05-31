Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Airbnb, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will earn $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $145.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.35. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $12,186,992.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,303,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,424 shares of company stock worth $39,747,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

