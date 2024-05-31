Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of C$200.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.20 million.

DSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$124.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$128.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$119.84. The stock has a market cap of C$10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of C$95.03 and a 1 year high of C$137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.64, for a total value of C$1,583,633.20. In related news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.41, for a total value of C$392,637.96. Also, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.64, for a total value of C$1,583,633.20. Insiders sold 57,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

