REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.48

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 1043018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get REV Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on REV Group

REV Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.42 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 50,738 shares during the last quarter.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.