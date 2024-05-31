Reviewing Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) & Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Medical Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 7 0 2.88 Medical Properties Trust 4 7 2 0 1.85

Profitability

Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus price target of $136.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.58%. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Medical Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities 6.65% 0.87% 0.53% Medical Properties Trust -2.40% -17.05% -7.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Medical Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities $2.89 billion 7.05 $103.64 million $1.07 108.69 Medical Properties Trust $871.80 million 3.44 -$556.48 million ($2.22) -2.25

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 474.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust pays out -27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Medical Properties Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $33.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 73.5 million SF as of December 31, 2023, which includes 42.0 million RSF of operating properties, 5.5 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction and one near-term project expected to commence construction in the next two years, 2.1 million RSF of priority anticipated development and redevelopment projects, and 23.9 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023. Since the end of the third quarter, the Company has sold four facilities and now owns approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries across three continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.