Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Mizuho

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REXR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

