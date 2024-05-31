RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,390 ($43.30) and last traded at GBX 3,410 ($43.55). Approximately 19,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 15,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,415 ($43.61).

RHIM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($43.42) to GBX 4,000 ($51.09) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.53) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.92) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,540.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,384.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,171.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

