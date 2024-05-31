Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

RPI.UN traded down C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.36. 28,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The company has a market cap of C$321.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.58. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$29.28 and a 1 year high of C$36.44.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Richards Packaging Income Fund

In other news, Director Donald Arthur Wright sold 4,300 shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.11, for a total value of C$138,073.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,422. Insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.