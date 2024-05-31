Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 160,053 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 136,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $629.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $99.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,025.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $17,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,521,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,395,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,025.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

