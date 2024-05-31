RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

RMI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $687,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

