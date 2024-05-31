RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
RMI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.37.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
