Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 2.4%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 7,020,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 41,720,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

