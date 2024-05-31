Robert W. Baird Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $255.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

Shares of VEEV opened at $194.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.79. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.36 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

