Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) CFO Adam C. Spice Sells 63,529 Shares

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 20,800 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 153.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,965 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 230,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.