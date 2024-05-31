Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) CFO Adam C. Spice Sells 63,529 Shares

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $8.05.
Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RKLB
Rocket Lab USA Company Profile
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Lab USA
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.