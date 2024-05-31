Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.39.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,109 shares of company stock worth $809,437. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

