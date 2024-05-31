Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.79.

Zscaler Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $156.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.89 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,307,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

