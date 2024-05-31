Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 1,169 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $77,388,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $359.69. 609,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.73 and its 200 day moving average is $333.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $372.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

