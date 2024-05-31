Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 2,054 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $101.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $104.60.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

