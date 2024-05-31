Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.54. 1,603,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.98. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

