Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in PPG Industries by 34.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 30.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 816,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.24 and a 200 day moving average of $139.91.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

